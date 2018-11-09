Blooming great work

The Rotary and Inner Wheel Clubs of Amble and Warkworth recently planted 5,000 crocus bulbs along Rotary Way, between Amble and Warkworth.

The purple crocus is the symbol adopted by Rotary International to remind everyone of its efforts to eliminate polio from the world.

Since it started its campaign in 1986, 2.5billion children have been vaccinated worldwide.

Children from countries with poorly developed child care registers have their little fingers dipped into a purple dye to signify that they have been vaccinated, so that teams can check they have missed no-one in remote towns and villages.

The Rotary and Inner Wheel clubs are grateful to Lords of Alnwick for their continued sponsorship and support.