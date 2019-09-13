The Renton, Eden and Hargreaves family, walking in memory of Stuart Renton.

The Bloodwise Holy Island Forget Me Not walk is a circular walk with incredible views of the coastline and its beautiful castles and the village itself.

Bloodwise is trying to find a cure for all 137 types of Blood Cancer and has been well supported in the area by the North Northumberland Fundraising Group.

Organiser Helen Tait said: “This is the 11th anniversary of the walk and last year it raised an incredible £8,500, by far the most money the group has ever raised.

“However, the group would love to try and beat that this year and hope that if you do join the walk you might consider trying to get sponsorship, no matter how small, it would be greatly appreciated.

“This year the walk is again sponsored by Optimus Accounting, who have recently merged with Rennie Welch and who raised over £2,000 for us through their own sponsorship last year. The fundraising group are delighted that they have decided to sponsor the event yet again and are very grateful for their support.”

If you would like to join the event the Holy Island Forget Me Not Walk is open for entries. If you would like to register online please go to: www.bloodwise.org.uk/holy-island-forget-me-not-walk.

The walk will start at 12.30pm due to the tides. The cost to enter remains the same £10 per adult, £5 per child and £25 for a family of four. Your entry includes a Bloodwise t-shirt (which are a new style, similar to the old red ones).

Registration for the walk opens at 11.45am on the forecourt of St Aidan's Winery, the home of Lindisfarne Mead, in the centre of the village.

The walk is about five miles long and is suitable for families but not for buggies, as there are a few stiles and kissing gates.