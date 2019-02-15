Blockbuster movie nights sell like hot cakes at Bamburgh

A series of cinema nights under the stars at the iconic Bamburgh Castle has sold out within hours of being announced.

Tickets for the first showing of the blockbuster Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody on Wednesday, August 7, were snapped up within 24 hours of being made available.

Bohemian Rhapsody

Demand was so great that the organisers added an extra screening on the Tuesday of that week but the 600 tickets also sold within a day. And it happened again after the Monday was added, with all three nights selling like hot cakes.

Tickets for a screening of popular musical The Greatest Showman on the Thursday also sold out.

Ben Lovell, from Adventure Cinema, which is running the shows, said: “The interest in our events at Bamburgh Castle has been absolutely incredible and has been one of our fastest ever selling venues. Bamburgh Castle is such a stunning venue and we can’t wait to bring our Adventure Cinema there for a night under the stars. It’s going to be something special.”

Karen Larkin, wedding, events and marketing manager for the castle, said: “Initially, I couldn’t decide which film to show and we were only going to have one screening but I took the risk of putting on two nights and showing both films. Ticket sales went completely mad so, one by one, we had to add the extra nights. It should be a fantastic experience.”

The Greatest Showman

Screenings start at sunset which will be around 9pm. Gates open at 7pm and, although picnics are allowed, Bamburgh Castle is requesting that filmgoers don’t bring any glassware. There will be food and drink available to purchase on the evenings too.

* Don’t miss a competition to win the hottest tickets in Northumberland for each of the screenings in next week’s Gazette.