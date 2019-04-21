BLINDNESS: Donate to stop eye disease

I am an ambassador for Sightsavers and we’re on a mission to wipe out a blinding disease called trachoma. With readers’ support, we can make history.

Every blink is agony and without treatment people could go blind. Trachoma is an agonising, debilitating disease that traps people in a vicious cycle of pain, blindness and poverty.

Yet it is totally preventable. Sightsavers distributes an antibiotic to treat trachoma at a cost of 15p per treatment.

Readers can join the fight to help eliminate this painful disease by donating to Sightsavers.

All donations made before May 15 will be matched by the UK Government, up to £2million. I hope that knowing your gift will go twice as far this Easter will inspire you to give.

There are so many people who desperately need your help.

Eliminating trachoma has a transformational effect on the lives of some of the most marginalised people, restoring sight and enabling them to return to normal day-to-day activities.

Donations will be used to support Sightsavers’ work wherever the need is greatest. The matched funds raised through UK Aid Match will support work to prevent and treat trachoma in Tanzania.

If you want to get involved, see www.sightsavers.org/aidmatch or call 0800 089 2020.

Sunetra Sarker,

Actress and Sightsavers Ambassador