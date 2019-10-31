Really Productions will stage Blackadder Goes Forth.

The production by local am dram group Really Productions on Saturday, November 9 will be supporting Comic Relief and the British Legion.

Originally written by Ben Elton and Richard Curtis as the fourth and final series of the BBC sitcom Blackadder, the TV series placed the recurring characters of Blackadder, Baldrick and George in Flanders during World War 1 and followed their doomed attempts to escape under the misguided command of General Melchett.

This stage adaptation features five episodes of Blackadder Goes Forth and is similarly set in the trenches during 1917.

The performance will take place in The Guest Hall at Alnwick Castle and starts at 7.30pm.

