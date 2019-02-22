Bishop visits Alnwick school

There’s been a lot going on at St Michael’s C of E Primary School in Alnwick.
The school welcomed the Bishop of Newcastle, Christine Hardman.
She met children from each of the classes before leading the school in an act of worship.
Meanwhile, Year 5 Sea Dragons presented a worship celebrating their work for the Junior Prince’s Award.
With instructor Louise, they have completed modules on remembrance, first aid, navigation, team building, bush craft and social action.
Year 2 Whales visited Alnwick Library to try out the new listening pods, had a story read to them and completed some artwork.