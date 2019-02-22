Bishop visits Alnwick school

There’s been a lot going on at St Michael’s C of E Primary School in Alnwick.

The school welcomed the Bishop of Newcastle, Christine Hardman.

Year 5 Sea Dragons with their certificates.

She met children from each of the classes before leading the school in an act of worship.

Meanwhile, Year 5 Sea Dragons presented a worship celebrating their work for the Junior Prince’s Award.

With instructor Louise, they have completed modules on remembrance, first aid, navigation, team building, bush craft and social action.

Year 2 Whales visited Alnwick Library to try out the new listening pods, had a story read to them and completed some artwork.

St Michael's CE Primary School Year 2 Whales at Alnwick Library.