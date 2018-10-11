Bishop blesses church’s new roof at ceremony

A special ceremony has helped mark the culmination of five years’ fund-raising and 12 months of much-needed refurbishment.

At the end of September, the Bishop of Newcastle, the Rt Rev Christine Hardman, went to Craster to bless the new roof of the church of St Peter the Fisherman.

The church was full for a traditional Evensong service, at which Bishop Christine preached to a congregation that included many of the craftsmen who had worked on the installation, as well as those such as the architect whose help in the background had been invaluable.

The final result, which included a complete refurbishing of the interior, has restored to the village a church building which is wholly fit for purpose.

The universal consensus that it had been a great success was confirmed by the applause that greeted the christening of the roof by the Bishop with seawater, through the medium of an ingenious contraption devised by Martin Dundas, the joiner who had led the team.

The congregation then moved to the Memorial Hall for a splendid tea laid on by the community.

It also featured a display of photographs which charted the work.