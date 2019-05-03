Birding store gives wildlife charity something to tweet about

Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre has received a spring surprise.

It came in the form of a cheque for £206.97 from online birding site, birdersmarket.com, the world’s largest stockist of new and used bird books, bird song CDs and nature DVDs.

Owner Mike Fielding, who lives in West Thirston, donated 55 prizes, including bird books, bird boxes, signed prints and bird seed, for a raffle and tombola, which ran over two weekends earlier this year.

Mike also put the tombola together, labelled all the prizes and even enlisted his wife and daughter to run the stall.

He is no stranger to the Hauxley reserve and has hosted Birders Market sales days at centre, which have attracted wildlife lovers from across the area.

Handing over the cheque, Mike said: “It is lovely to do something positive towards conservation. We have now started to donate surplus book stock to the Trust’s Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, with items being sold on a ‘pay what you want’ donation basis, hopefully raising further valuable funds.”

Alex Lister, the Wildlife Trust’s Druridge Bay living landscape manager, said: “We are delighted that Mike took time out from running his own business to selflessly help raise much-needed funds for our work here on the reserve. It is very much appreciated and a great example of how local people are supporting our conservation efforts here.”