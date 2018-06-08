Bird’s eye view tops the pic parade

A terrific bird’s eye view of the Alnwick Garden proved to be a real high flier with our Facebook friends last week.

Kevin Temple’s aerial shot of the garden was top of our pic parade.

SECOND: A striking shot of Alnmouth Bay by George Taylor.

Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the banner, View of Northumberland. Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which received the most likes the previous week.

Kevin’s garden view was the most popular with 238 views.

In second spot was a striking monochrome picture of Alnmouth Bay by George Taylor, with only a clump of daffodils in the foreground in colour. It attacted 204 likes.

Third place went to Hugh Campbell’s blue sky and reflections at View regular Bamburgh, with 155 likes.

THIRD: Blue sky and reflections at Bamburgh by Hugh Campbell.

Bamburgh was back in our fourth most popular picture, a scene of people enjoying Bamburgh beach on an overcast day by Darren Chapman, with 133 likes.

Post your pictures at facebook.com/nlandgazette and remember to like your favourites.