Northumberland Wildlife Trust has received a donation of 10 bird boxes and five bird feeders from Carltons The Feed Merchants, for use on its reserves.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The company, which has warehouses in Benton and Seaton Delaval, provides pet, wild bird and horse supplies and accessories to members of the public and pet shops.

With natural nesting sites such as holes in trees or old buildings disappearing as gardens are ‘tidied’ and old houses are repaired, nest boxes of all shapes and sizes provide a safe environment for birds and, in turn, help increase the bird population.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Likewise, many natural sources of bird food are disappearing as gardens are flagged and decked. Birds feeders increase the chances of birds' survival and help restore their population - especially when they come to rely on them when food in the wild is depleted.

Frances Smiles, Northumberland Wildlife Trust events officer with James Holden, sales manager, Carltons.

Geoff Dobbins, Northumberland Wildlife Trust estates manager says: “A massive thank you to Carltons The Feed Merchants for their generous donation. These bird boxes will help birds nest on a number of our Northumberland reserves and, as the best time to put up a bird box is early spring, they’ve come just at the right time.