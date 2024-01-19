Bird boxes donation from Carltons welcomed by Northumberland Wildlife Trust
The company, which has warehouses in Benton and Seaton Delaval, provides pet, wild bird and horse supplies and accessories to members of the public and pet shops.
With natural nesting sites such as holes in trees or old buildings disappearing as gardens are ‘tidied’ and old houses are repaired, nest boxes of all shapes and sizes provide a safe environment for birds and, in turn, help increase the bird population.
Likewise, many natural sources of bird food are disappearing as gardens are flagged and decked. Birds feeders increase the chances of birds' survival and help restore their population - especially when they come to rely on them when food in the wild is depleted.
Geoff Dobbins, Northumberland Wildlife Trust estates manager says: “A massive thank you to Carltons The Feed Merchants for their generous donation. These bird boxes will help birds nest on a number of our Northumberland reserves and, as the best time to put up a bird box is early spring, they’ve come just at the right time.
“The feeders will also help us keep the birds fuelled during the winter months.”