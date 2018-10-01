Bikers plant donation at Northumberland special school

Caring motorcycling freemasons in Northumberland have paid a visit to a Hexham special school to present a cheque for a very special purpose.

The Northumberland Chapter of the Widows Son’s Masonic Bikers Association have raised money for Hexham Priory School’s sensory garden. The £450 donation was collected by the members themselves and delivered by around 15 motorcyclists and their bikes.

President of the Widows Sons Mike Ewart said; “It’s been great seeing how charity donations like ours are spent at the school. Even small amounts have made a big difference to the children who are enjoying learning new things in this wonderful sensory garden.”

The Widows Sons is open to all Freemasons who enjoy the sport of motorcycling and together they help to raise awareness of the work of the organisation as well as raising much-needed funds for charity themselves. Indeed recently, the Widows Sons have helped many good causes and bought equipment for schools and charities. These have included the Greggs Children’s Cancer Run, IT equipment for special schools, The Dragonfly Trust for Cancer and they have also supported Northumberland Blood Bikes.

Last year, Northumberland Freemasons gave away more than £600,000 to local charities while nationally, The Freemasons' Grand Charity is dedicated to helping people in need, and has donated over £100million since 1980.