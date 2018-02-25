Bikeability sessions and a trip to the supermarket

The Early Years and Key Stage One children at Whittingham CofE Primary School worked on developing their balance and coordination skills recently.

The pupils enjoyed an excellent course of balance-bike sessions provided by Cycle Experience, one of the UK’s leading cycle training organisations.

Whittingham CofE Primary School pupils at Sainsbury's in Alnwick.

The Early Years children also had an excellent time at the Sainsbury’s store in Alnwick recently and would like to say a huge thank-you to the team that showed them around.

They learnt lots about fruit and vegetables and recycling, and even got to fill their own donuts with jam in the bakery.