Bike track taking shape - but keep off for now

The construction of Alnwick’s long-awaited bike track is well under way, but people are being urged to keep off until the work is finished, or risk delaying completion.

The £122,000 facility is on land by the sewage works near to Allerburn Lea and the aim is to have it open later this summer.

The scheme has come to fruition thanks to collaboration between young people and youth workers from the town’s Gallery Youth Project.

But it seems that some people are a little too eager to use the track.

Earlier this week, Rachael Bewley, who is involved in the project, said: “Can I ask people not to use it until it’s finished. Damage over the last few nights has put the completion back another few days.”

