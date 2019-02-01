Bike track ideas welcomed

Alnwick Freeriders Bike Track is holding an open meeting for anybody interested in supporting the future development of the track.

Any ideas for keeping the new facility open and well maintained will be welcome.

Since its launch in October last year, the track has welcomed visitors from all over the UK and is regularly used by local people of all ages.

The meeting will be held at 6.30pm on Wednesday, February 27, at Gallery Youth, at the rear of 39 Bondgate Within, Alnwick. Refreshments will be available.

For more details, contact Gallery Youth on 01665 605846 or visit the Facebook page, Alnwick Freeriders Bike Track.