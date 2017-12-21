Big voices herald the festive season

A big, big crowd braved a chilly night to sing their hearts out in the third annual musical celebration of Christmas in Alnwick Market Place this week.

Hundreds of enthusiastic youngsters and their parents gave the festive season a warm welcome on Monday night during the Big Sing, belting out some Yuletide favourites.

The Big Sing 2017 in Alnwick Market Place.

Free song sheets, courtesy of Alnwick-based Complete Business Supplies, were soon snapped up and some of the songs were led by several soloists and accompanied by the Alnwick Playhouse Concert Band.

Event organiser James Matthewson said: “It has taken a huge amount of hard work and certainly hasn’t been a walk in the park, but seeing people enjoying themselves tonight truly does make it all worthwhile.

“To hear a member of the crowd say ‘this event is now the highlight of our Christmas calendar’ made me feel very proud, to say the least.’

There were free refreshments in the Town Hall, with donations to Community@NE66, which operates out of Alnwick North Community Centre. They raised £165.

The event was also supported by Alnwick Music Festival, The Alnwick Garden, Greggs, Freemen of Alnwick, Costa Coffee and Alnwick Markets to name a few.