Bid to include bridge on key-sites list

The Union Chain Bridge has been nominated for a list of 100 most important historic places in England.

Following the submission of a Heritage Lottery Fund bid to safeguard the future of the structure in December, it has been put forward for Historic England’s 100 most important places, buildings and historical sites, with a panel of expert judges to decide on its inclusion.

Scottish Borders Council, Northumberland County Council and community group Friends of the Union Chain Bridge are jointly working on the £7.3million project to secure its status, ahead of its 200th anniversary in 2020.