Bid to have Northumberland route declared public right of way
A bid is being made to have a route through the Belford Hall estate declared a public right of way.
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 4:45 pm
More than 20 local residents have signed an application to Northumberland County Council’s rights of way department following complaints about access being restricted.
The residents’ move has been boosted by evidence from Belford Parish Council, with councillors agreeing to send in a statement that the route has been used by members of the public for more than 25 years.