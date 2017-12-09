Beware of bogus salespeople

Police are urging residents to be careful when they are approached by door-to-door salespeople to purchase goods or services.

Residents are urged to take their time before making any decision about buying goods or having any work or services carried out to their home.

Bogus doorstep traders often use a range of persuasive and emotional tactics to secure a fast sale and con people out of their money.

Some of the items that can be sold are dusters and cleaning products at escalated prices.

Police are reminding residents that door-to-door sellers (Pedlars) must hold a certificate under the Pedlars Act 1871. This license is granted by the police and paid for by the seller. It shows the sellers name and photograph and valid date for how long and where the seller can use it.

For crime prevention advice, visit www.northumbria.police.uk