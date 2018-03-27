Better broadband has led to new jobs at 200-year-old mill

Staff at a 200-year-old mill in Northumberland are no longer on tenterhooks waiting for their broadband connection since upgrading to superfast.

Otterburn Mill was once a traditional woollen mill, but is now a major visitor attraction which boasts a shop, country coffee shop, restaurant and visitor information centre.

It was upgraded to superfast broadband as part of the multimillion-pound iNorthumberland roll-out and now benefits from speeds five times faster than before.

Owner Euan Pringle, said: “I feel so lucky to own this small piece of Northumberland history, but being based in such a rugged, rural setting can make it more difficult to ensure the traditional can keep up with modern times.

“Upgrading to superfast broadband has enabled us to make better use of the internet. We now run an online shop as well as having a physical retail presence and the faster speeds have also allowed us to store data in the cloud and make use of online software.

“We now use stock control software that is integrated with the website meaning our stock is updated as we sell items. Our retail systems, including credit card terminals also work much more smoothly with the faster broadband service.

“But it is the increased focus on mail-order sales, which superfast broadband has made possible from rural Northumberland, which has led to the creation of two new jobs.”