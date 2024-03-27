Best Wines for Easter 2024: Top Picks for Your Holiday Celebration

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The choice of wine can be as much a part of the Easter traditions as the food itself, with each selection reflecting the spirit of the spring season.

In selecting the best wines for Easter, one might consider bottles that pair harmoniously with the diverse array of Easter dishes and the festive atmosphere. From the crisp effervescence of an outstanding Cava Brut Reserva to the fruity complexity of a fine London Cru Pinot Noir, the range is varied. The right wine not only complements the meal but also contributes to the collective memory of Easter celebrations.

While traditions may vary, the essence of Easter remains a time for reflection, joy, and togetherness. In 2024, wine enthusiasts and casual drinkers alike have a plethora of options to choose from to toast to good health and happiness. Whether it's shared on Good Friday, Easter Sunday, or any of the days leading up to the holiday, each bottle opens up an opportunity to create new memories with loved ones.

Easter

We spoke with the team at The Little Fine Wine Company to find out the 5 best wines for easter.

5 Great Wines for Easter

Selecting the perfect wine to complement the Easter feast is essential. From bold reds to effervescent sparklers, these five wines will please any palate and enhance the traditional dishes served during the celebrations.

1. London Cru Pinot Noir, 2022

This Pinot Noir is an excellent choice for those enjoying roast lamb with rosemary and garlic. The wine's succulence and depth of flavour will echo the tender texture of the lamb, making for an exquisite pairing.

2. The Wine Society Cava Brut Reserva

A Cava Brut Reserva is an ideal selection for toasting during Easter celebrations. With its crisp effervescence and subtle acidity, it complements lighter dishes like deviled eggs and fresh asparagus.

3. Ixsir Grande Reserve 2022

For a white with complexity and aromatic depth, this blend of Viognier, Sauvignon Blanc, and Chardonnay offers a balance of peachy and citrus notes. It pairs beautifully with fish, making it a top choice for Good Friday meals.

4. The Wine Society Vanguardist La Petite Vanguard Grenache

A Grenache with its spicy undertones and hints of berry will be a hit with spiced and marinated Easter meats. It's a wine that confidently stands up to robust flavours without overwhelming them.

5. Domaine Des Tourelles Vieilles Vignes 2022