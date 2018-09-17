Berwick theatre project part of major investment proposal

An ambitious multi-million-pound proposal supporting a wide range of innovative projects that could provide significant investment to the Borderlands is set to be submitted to UK and Scottish Governments later this month.

The proposals will be submitted by the Borderlands Partnership, a unique collaboration that brings together the five cross-border local authorities - Carlisle City Council, Cumbria County Council, Dumfries and Galloway Council, Northumberland County Council and Scottish Borders Council - to promote the economic growth and competitiveness of the area that straddles the Scotland-England border.

Since being referenced in the UK Government’s budget statement (November 2017), it has gained significant momentum. The outcomes of a Borderlands conference have informed the development of the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal proposal. The Strategic Outline Business Cases - the first stage in developing the Borderlands Inclusive Deal - will be submitted to the UK and Scottish governments by the end of September 2018.

A Borderlands Partnership spokesperson said: “Since the Borderlands Conference in June 2018 we have been working with partners to refine the ideas and proposals, taking on board partners’ comments and using evidence to help shape our business cases. We have worked with civil servants from both UK and Scottish Governments and other partners to co-develop our business cases and the overall Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal proposal.

“Each of the local authority partners is considering the proposal over the coming weeks and we are on target to submit our Deal proposal to the UK and Scottish Governments by the end of September.”

The Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal proposal comprises four place-based projects and six programmes, that will deliver benefit across the wider Borderlands geography as well as highlighting areas where the Borderlands partners are seeking to work jointly with the UK and Scottish Governments linked to strategic transport schemes and land and marine management.

To secure the support of both governments the proposals must be strategic in their approach and transformational in their economic impact.

Key programmes that will deliver benefit across the wider Borderlands are: Borderlands Energy Investment Company, Digital Borderlands, Quality of Place, Destination Borderlands, Business Infrastructure Programme and Knowledge Exchange Network and feasibility for The Borders Railway; as well as four specific place-based projects: Carlisle Station Gateway, Chapelcross Energy Park, Berwick Theatre and Conference Centre and the Mountain Bike (MTB) Innovation Centre in the Scottish Borders.

The final amount included within the Deal is not yet known and will be subject to further negotiation. Assuming a successful negotiation, it is expected there will be a funding announcement in the Budget in November 2018.

For more information visit the partnership website www.Borderlandsgrowth.com or email info@borderlandsgrowth.com