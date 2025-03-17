Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre hosts FA's Biggest Ever Football session for schoolgirls

Girls from seven schools took part.

Girls from seven schools took part in the FA’s ‘Biggest Ever Football Session’.

​The event was held at Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre and involved about 100 youngsters from Ford, Holy Trinity, Prior Park, Scremerston, St Cuthbert’s, Tweedmouth West and Wooler first schools.

Haydn Marklew, school games co-ordinator at Tweedmouth Community Middle School, organised the day in partnership with Berwick Rangers FA Wildcats & Squad Girls.

The session was hosted by Berwick Rangers FA Wildcats & Squad Girls coaches with some amazing support from Sports Leader pupils from Berwick Academy.

Lloyd Miller from Northumberland FA also went along to join in the fun and donated a number of tickets for the upcoming Newcastle United Women against Sunderland match at St James’s Park.

The girls had a brilliant time and all left with smiles on their faces as you can see from the photos taken at the event.