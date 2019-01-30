Berwick MP welcomes proposal to renegotiate Brexit deal

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan has welcomed moves to renegotiate the UK's Brexit deal.

In the House of Commons on Tuesday, MPs voted 317 to 301 in favour of replacing the backstop - the insurance policy designed to avoid a hard border in Ireland in the event of no deal.

Mrs Trevelyan said: "I am pleased that the House has given clear indication to the EU that we want to leave the EU with a deal which has been changed to replace the Ireland backstop with a framework like that suggested by the proposed Malthouse Compromise.

"The Prime Minister can now go to Brussels to negotiate a deal we can all support, which respects the referendum result, gives assurances to businesses and preserves the union of our United Kingdom."

