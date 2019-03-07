Berwick MP speaks of ‘rioting on the streets’

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan provoked a strong reaction on social media after she appeared on BBC’s Politics Live.

On the show, she said: “We still haven’t had chance to put through the withdrawal agreement implementation bill, for instance, I think that would be a perfectly good reason to provide an extension.

“But I don’t think that’s where anyone wants to naturally go, unless it’s for another two years and my constituents would literally be rioting on the streets if we said ‘don’t worry we’re going to be doing absolutely nothing for another two years.

“That would not go down well and we do not want a second referendum in Berwick-upon-Tweed.

Her comments resulted in lots of responses on Twitter, with many pouring scorn on the likelihood of rioting in Berwick.