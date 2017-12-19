Berwick MP joins drink-driving pact

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan, joined former F1 star Mika Häkkinen, who is Johnnie Walker’s global responsible drinking ambassador to encourage people to JOIN THE PACT with Johnnie Walker to never drink and drive.

JOIN THE PACT is a global responsible drinking programme run by Johnnie Walker owner Diageo since 2008 that encourages people to make a commitment to never drink and drive. Johnnie Walker is asking people to make their commitment through using the hashtag #JOINTHEPACT on social media.

Diageo has secured more than five million pledges never to drink and drive through its global programme, beating its target a year ahead of its goal. Diageo has also announced a tenfold increase in its next target, aiming to secure 50 million pledges by 2025 – with two million pledges already secured towards this goal thanks to recent activity in India.

Mrs Trevelyan said: “If you drink and drive, it puts the lives of others at risk, whether they are drivers, pedestrians or passengers in their own car. I urge everyone in north Northumberland to JOIN THE PACT to never drink and drive and keep themselves, our communities and their loved ones’ safe this festive season.”

In the last 50 years, road casualties caused by drink driving have fallen dramatically, but in 2014, there were still 240 deaths due to drink-driving – accounting for 14 per cent of all road fatalities. By drinking and driving, you risk your life, those of your passengers and others on the road.