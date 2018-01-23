Berwick MP honours Holocaust Memorial Day

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan has signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment.

In doing so, she pledged her commitment to Holocaust Memorial Day and honouring those who were murdered during the Holocaust as well as paying tribute to the extraordinary Holocaust survivors who work tirelessly to educate young people today.

Saturday will mark the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration and death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, the site of the largest mass murder in history.

In the lead up to and on Holocaust Memorial Day, thousands of commemorative events will be arranged by schools, faith groups and community organisations across the country, remembering all the victims of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides. The theme for this year’s commemorations is ‘The power of words’.

Anne-Marie said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity for people from north Northumberland and across the country to reflect on the tragic events of the Holocaust

" As the Holocaust moves from living history, to just history, it becomes ever more important that we take the time to remember the victims and also pay tribute to the survivors.

"We must never forget this act of ultimate evil and honour its victims. It serves as terrible warning and reminder of the dangers of racial and religious intolerance, against which we must always remain vigilant. I would strongly encourage my constituents to show their support for such an important day.”

Karen Pollock MBE, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said: “The Holocaust did not start in the gas chambers but with hate filled words. Our mission is to educate young people from every background about the Holocaust and its contemporary relevance. We are very grateful to Anne-Marie for signing the Book of Commitment, signalling a continued commitment to remembering the victims of the Holocaust as well as challenging antisemitism, prejudice and bigotry in all its forms.”