Berwick hotel put on the market for nearly £900k

The Castle Hotel in Berwick, close to the town’s railway station, has been put up for sale.

The freehold has been made available with an asking price of £895,000.

Owner Patricia Creiger instructed Mark Worley, director at Christie & Co’s Newcastle office to handle the sale.

He said: “Our clients have owned the hotel for many years and are looking to sell to pursue retirement. The business performs very well and is forecast to make profits of circa £170,000 this year.”

The property has 15 en-suite rooms, a 45-cover restaurant, lounge/bar area with capacity for 200, a private dining room and a fully-equipped commercial kitchen. With two bedrooms separate from the rest, on the second floor, it could be converted into owners’ accommodation.