Berwick hotel put on the market for nearly £900k

Castle Hotel, Berwick
Castle Hotel, Berwick
The Castle Hotel in Berwick, close to the town’s railway station, has been put up for sale.

The freehold has been made available with an asking price of £895,000.

Owner Patricia Creiger instructed Mark Worley, director at Christie & Co’s Newcastle office to handle the sale.

He said: “Our clients have owned the hotel for many years and are looking to sell to pursue retirement. The business performs very well and is forecast to make profits of circa £170,000 this year.”

The property has 15 en-suite rooms, a 45-cover restaurant, lounge/bar area with capacity for 200, a private dining room and a fully-equipped commercial kitchen. With two bedrooms separate from the rest, on the second floor, it could be converted into owners’ accommodation.