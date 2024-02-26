Berwick Cancer Cars Seeks New Volunteers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Berwick Cancer Cars needs YOUR help!

The charity, who last year was awarded 'The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service' are on the lookout for volunteer drivers who can 'mainly' commit to one drive a week, primarily to Newcastle Hospitals. Even with over 40 amazing drivers, they are busier than ever and in need of more helping hands. Providing FREE transport to anyone living in the Berwick, Norham, Belford, Lowick and Wooler areas with a confirmed Cancer diagnosis.

Andrew Smith, PR Manager said, "We are currently helping over 50 clients a month covering 15,000 miles. Our current team of drivers are working very hard but due to the increased demand we need more. We are also looking to recruit more coordinators to help with the phones. It is such a rewarding charity to be involved with and we are looking forward to welcoming some new faces".

Become a local hero!

If you have a heart for service and a valid driver's license, they'd love to have you join their compassionate team. Click the link below to express your interest and someone will reach out to provide you with more details.

Not able to drive? No problem! The Berwick based charity are also seeking coordinators and various other volunteer roles to be filled. Every contribution makes a difference in the lives of those fighting cancer in our area.