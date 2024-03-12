Berwick Cancer Cars join in Berwick Rangers Community Day

Saturday 9th March saw members of Berwick Cancer Cars eagerly gathered for a day filled with compassion, community, and celebration. The occasion? A heartwarming community day hosted by Berwick Rangers FC, where dedicated charity members were invited to take part in a day of hospitality and camaraderie.

Amongst the cheers and excitement at Shielfield Park, the supporters were treated to a day of gracious hospitality from the football club as part of the community day.

Charity members, Nicola Warren, Rowena Redgewell, Steve Barraclough, Bill Pikett and Peter Inglis had the opportunity to connect with fellow community members, other charities, football enthusiasts, and the compassionate team at Berwick Rangers. The highlight of the day, of course, was the exhilarating match between Berwick Rangers and Gretna Football Club. The stadium buzzed with excitement as the teams took to the field, and the Berwick Cancer Cars guests were right in the heart of the action as they witnessed Berwick Rangers secure a remarkable 3-0 victory.