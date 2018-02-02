Bertie reaches halfway mark

Brave Bertie Miller-Grossett is more than halfway through proton beam therapy – a specialised form of radiotherapy.

The Warkworth three-year-old is undergoing the gruelling treatment in America, having had a brain tumour removed last year.

A special Facebook page, entitled Bertie the Brave, has been set up and last Thursday his parents posted an update, accompanied by a heartwarming photograph, right.

The message said: ‘Halfway there; today Bertie had his 15th treatment! On the way to the Proton Centre this morning Bertie said, I love Proton, especially Brian. Bertie and Brian have struck up a special friendship and here they are today doing Bertie’s now famous muscles pose!’

The youngster is in America with his parents, Gemma and Claire, and younger brother Sebastian.

An online fund-raising page has been set up to support them at tinyurl.com/yb7czyca