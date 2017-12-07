Bertie on the mend after he is ill on flight

Tucking into a large slice of pizza in a hospital in America, brave tot Bertie Miller-Grossett deserves every delicious mouthful.

Because the two-year-old endured a tough time on his flight over to the States at the weekend.

As we reported a fortnight ago, the Warkworth youngster is facing a six-week course of proton beam therapy (specialised radiotherapy) in Florida, following the removal of a brain tumour last month.

However, there was some unexpected bad news for Bertie and his family as he took ill on his way over to America and required an unplanned stay at the Wolfson Children’s Hospital, in Florida.

As a result, brave Bertie, described as a real-life superhero by his parents Gemma and Claire, needed to have an MRI scan and lumbar puncture without anaesthetic to check for bacteria and viruses responsible for his sudden fever. He also needed antibiotics and fluids. Thankfully, his condition has improved and he was able to enjoy that large slice of pizza as a reward.

The MRI scan came back all clear too, although the cause of his infection was his recently-fitted Hickman line – a portal for his anaesthetic – so earlier this week he had to undergo surgery to remove it.

An online fund-raising page has been set up to support Bertie and his family at tinyurl.com/yb7czyca