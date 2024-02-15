Bellway to invest more than £3 million in local area as part of Killingworth homes scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than £3 million is set to be invested in services including education and public transport as part of an agreement to build more than 500 homes in Killingworth, North Tyneside.

The money is to be paid by homebuilder Bellway as part of its planning agreement for the new development at Killingworth Moor South.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The agreement was signed on Wednesday 17 January, following planning approval for the 539-home scheme by North Tyneside Council on Thursday 11 January.

A CGI of the Bellway development at Killingworth Moor South

The investment includes £932,000 for education, £1.1 million for bus services, £268,000 for road improvements, £214,000 for sports facilities, £173,000 for playing pitches and £194,000 for play areas and/or multi-use games areas. There will also be contributions towards ecology and biodiversity, and employment and training.

Miles Crossley, Land Director for Bellway’s North East division, said: “With the funding agreement and planning permission in place, we are looking forward to getting to starting work on the Killingworth Moor South project.

“We are committed to investing more than £3 million in the area, as ensuring that this new community is well supported with the right services and infrastructure is essential to the success of the new neighbourhood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many homebuyers are looking for an energy-efficient and sustainable home and the properties at this development will appeal to them as they make sustainable living easier, through energy-efficiency measures, electric vehicle charging points and solar panels.”

The development at Killingworth Moor South will be accessed from both Great Lime Road and Moorfield Drive and is set to deliver a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes alongside a large area of public green open space.

Bellway’s North East division and Bellway Strategic Land team worked on the planning application, which was submitted jointly with Banks Property.

Martyn Earle, Strategic Land Director for Bellway, said: “At Bellway we are highly focused on long-term development opportunities and schemes such as Killingworth Moor South do not happen overnight. Gaining planning permission and agreeing the details on investment for the area has been the culmination of several years of work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In partnership with the local authority, we have developed a sustainable scheme for Killingworth Moor South that meets the local need for new housing and will deliver support and investment for services that are vital to ensure this new community thrives.

“The funding will be spent on measures that make it easy to get around, to enjoy the outdoors, to take part in sports, for children to play and learn, and wildlife to thrive, and these will all be vital to making this a highly desirable place to live.”