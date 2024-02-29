Bellway prepares to welcome visitors to view low-carbon homes in Longframlington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meadowcroft is a development of just 53 homes on an eight-acre site off Front Street, which will open to visitors in April.

The homes will be heated by low-carbon air source heat pumps and will benefit from underfloor heating, solar panels and electric vehicle charging points.

Emma Chesterton, Sales Director for Bellway North East, said: “Longframlington is an exceptionally popular location in Northumberland. Meadowcroft is providing a rare opportunity to purchase a future-ready home in the village, introducing low-carbon technology to reduce residents’ impact on the environment.

A CGI showing the homes and landscaped spaces being created by Bellway at Meadowcroft

“This aligns with our ‘Better with Bellway’ strategy, which outlines our commitment to sustainability and prioritises reducing carbon across our business.

“The first street scenes at Meadowcroft are now beginning to take shape. As the development progresses, our landscaping team will focus on creating green spaces around the homes, encouraging wildlife to flourish and reflecting the village’s rural surroundings.

“We have already released a handful of homes for sale and look forward to opening our on-site sales centre in the spring.”

Bellway is building four and five-bedroom executive homes for private sale at Meadowcroft.

As part of its planning agreement, Bellway will contribute £48,000 towards secondary education in the area and a further £22,200 towards healthcare.

Homes at Meadowcroft currently start from £449,995 for a four-bedroom detached Arkwright house type. Enquiries are being taken by the team at The Withers, Bellway’s development in Netherton, near Morpeth.