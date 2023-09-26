Bellway launches scheme to offer house buyers in parts of Northumberland up to £12,000 towards their mortgage
The national housebuilder is running a mortgage contribution campaign that aims to help potential buyers secure their dream home, which runs until Thursday, November 30.
Available on selected plots at developments across England, Scotland and Wales, the initiative is designed to support buyers, particularly first-time buyers, during a time when living costs continue to rise. Developments taking part in Northumberland include Arcot Manor (Cramlington area), Foxton Mill (Cramlington area) and The Withers (Stannington area).
Emma Chesterton, Sales Director for Bellway North East said: “With the launch of our new mortgage contribution scheme, we are offering our customers significant support in the purchase of their new-build home.
“Following the end of the Government’s Help to Buy initiative in 2022, it’s been imperative for us to continue to look for ways to help buyers, with a particular focus on those looking to get onto the property ladder.”
Buyers who take advantage of Bellway’s mortgage contribution offer will also benefit from living in an energy efficient new-build house, which could save them an average of £1,620 a yearon their fuel bills when compared to an older property of a similar size.
For more information on developments in the area taking part in Bellway’s mortgage contribution scheme, visit www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/north-east