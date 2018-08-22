Belford tractor collision victim is named

Police have released the name of a woman who died following a fatal collision in Belford last week.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 2.53pm on Friday (August 17) police received a report of a collision between a tractor and a pedestrian on West Street in Belford.

“Emergency services attended but the pedestrian sadly passed away at the scene. The driver of the tractor was not injured.

“The woman who died can now be identified as Dorothy Docherty, 65, from Seaham in County Durham.

“Her family have been informed and have requested that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.

“They said Dorothy ‘was well loved by all of her family’.

“Enquiries into the collision are ongoing and anyone who saw what happened is encouraged to contact police on 101 quoting log 636 17/08/18 or report online at www.northumbria.police.uk/contact.”