Belford gets ready for annual bonfire and fireworks display
Plans are coming together for Belford’s annual bonfire and fireworks display.
Monday, 28th October 2019, 10:45 am
It takes place on Tuesday, November 5 at the golf club with entertainment from 5pm followed by fireworks between 6.30pm and 7pm. Donations welcome.
Meanwhile, the parish council has donated £250 towards the village’s Christmas lights display and New Year’s Eve fireworks. Preparations will begin after Bonfire Night.
“Those fireworks bring so many people – and money - into the village,” said chairman Guy Renner-Thompson.