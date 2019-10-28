Belford gets ready for annual bonfire and fireworks display

Plans are coming together for Belford’s annual bonfire and fireworks display.

By Ian Smith
Monday, 28th October 2019, 10:45 am
Organiser of Belford’s Bonfire Night celebrations Ian (Reg) Carruthers with local children enjoying one of the fairground rides before watching the fireworks.

It takes place on Tuesday, November 5 at the golf club with entertainment from 5pm followed by fireworks between 6.30pm and 7pm. Donations welcome.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Meanwhile, the parish council has donated £250 towards the village’s Christmas lights display and New Year’s Eve fireworks. Preparations will begin after Bonfire Night.

“Those fireworks bring so many people – and money - into the village,” said chairman Guy Renner-Thompson.