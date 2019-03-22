Belford footpath much wider now

A path from Belford to its industrial estate has been cleared by Northumberland County Council’s local services team following a request by residents – and they uncovered an extra two feet of footpath in the process from under the hedge.

Coun Guy Renner-Thompson requested the work be carried out after being contacted by concerned constituents. He said that £50,000 has also been allocated in the Local Transport Plan to repair the path.

He said “Not only do residents use the path every day, it’s the first thing visitors see when they drive into Belford from the south, which is why it’s so important to get it fixed.”