Before and after: Path project at Aln Valley Railway nearly complete
What a difference a few years makes.
The long-awaited footpath / cyclepath down to Greenrigg Bridge is almost complete, making life a little safer for those forced to run the gauntlet along the busy A1068 between Alnwick and Hipsburn.One of the aims of the Aln Valley Railway Trust is to provide a safe greenway alongside the railway line for walkers and cyclists so they can get safely between Alnwick and Alnmouth.
Thanks to LEADER EAFRD grants from the European Union, the railway and Northumberland County Council (NCC) have been able to extend the line and footpath down the Greenrigg Bridge, which is just over halfway to Alnmouth.
The footpath, supported by the NCC, has been constructed by landscape and environmental contractors, WL Straughan and Son Ltd.Back at Lionheart, pointwork for the new run round loop at Greenrigg Halt has arrived. A complete kit of parts, each item is individually numbered, hopefully making re-assembly easy.