Beer guide adds new entries to 2019 edition

Three breweries and 10 pubs in Northumberland have been added to the latest edition of the Good Beer Guide, published by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The trio of breweries to be welcomed into the 46th edition are First & Last Brewery Co, Elsdon; Pit Top Brewery, Willimoteswick; and Twice Brewed Brew House, Bardon Mill.

The new pub entries are Masons Arms, Amble; Narrow Nick, Rothbury; Black Bull, Lowick; Bird in Bush, Elsdon; Brown Bear, Berwick; Electrical Wizard, Morpeth; Tap and Spile, Morpeth; Greenhead Hotel, Greenhead; Twice Brewed Inn, Bardon Mill; and the Plough, Cramlington;

In total, the book features seven new breweries across the North East and 33 new pub entries in the region. Overall, 184 North East pubs and 70 breweries make it into the 2019 guide.

The Good Beer Guide 2019 is compiled through independent judgement and recommendations, and every pub that appears has been visited regularly by CAMRA members.

The guide is available for £15.99 at https://gbgshop.camra.org.uk

Alternatively, the guide app is available on iOS and Android devices at https://gbgapp.camra.org.uk