Bedmax presents pear tree to Belford Primary School during National Tree Week
Company representatives Olivia Leyland and Barbara Huddart attended a special assembly and gave a short talk about trees, followed by a quiz.
The school was then presented with a pear tree and the school's eco team helped decide to plant it in the school's garden and allotment area and will help with the digging once the frost allows for optimal planting conditions.
Lorna Rainey, head teacher, said: “The tree will be a wonderful addition to our allotment garden and developing fruit orchard. Huge thanks to Bedmax for their generous gift and for talking to the children in assembly about National Tree Week.”
Olivia, operations manager at Bedmax, added: "We believe in fostering a greener future, and our commitment to National Tree Week is an extension of our dedication to environmental responsibility. The collaboration with Belford Primary School is a testament to our shared values and the importance of instilling environmental consciousness in the younger generation.”