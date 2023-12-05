Bedmax presents pear tree to Belford Primary School during National Tree Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Company representatives Olivia Leyland and Barbara Huddart attended a special assembly and gave a short talk about trees, followed by a quiz.

The school was then presented with a pear tree and the school's eco team helped decide to plant it in the school's garden and allotment area and will help with the digging once the frost allows for optimal planting conditions.

Lorna Rainey, head teacher, said: “The tree will be a wonderful addition to our allotment garden and developing fruit orchard. Huge thanks to Bedmax for their generous gift and for talking to the children in assembly about National Tree Week.”

Olivia Leyland, Bedmax, presenting Belford Primary School with a pear tree.