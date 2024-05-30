Bedlington children's home plans revived after initial planning application was rejected
The proposals would see the property, on Hartford Road in Bedlington, managed by care provider Legacy Youth Care to look after children aged between seven and 16 on behalf of Northumberland County Council, typically for periods of a year or more.
West Bedlington Parish Council had objected to a planning application submitted in January, as had 28 members of the public.
Fears of antisocial behaviour resulting from the property’s change of use were rejected by county council planners as being “without any evidence.”
However, concerns raised about extra traffic from the children’s home’s staff were upheld by planners, who said the increase in vehicles would “likely lead to indiscriminate parking on the highway.”
A new planning application submitted after the first attempt was rejected has addressed this concern, altering the building to allow more space for off-street parking by staff.
The planning statement submitted in support of the application said: “There would be no amenity issues raised by any part of the application. There would be sufficient parking, which meets parking requirements by Northumberland County Council and does not affect highway safety.
“The applicant has comprehensively demonstrated that the granting of planning permission and future development of the site would not bring about an impact that would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of granting planning permission.
“This statement has identified that the proposed development does not impact the amenity of the neighbouring area, in terms of public and highways safety, and will create opportunities in Bedlington town centre.”
