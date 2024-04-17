Bedlington Business Wins Eco Award In Time For Earth Day
Troody Scrumptious, which makes and sells home accessories and gifts made from sustainable materials was a bronze winner of Ecologi’s For Our Planet Awards 2024.
Sarah Trood’s Bedlington Business achieved the award for calculating her footprint, setting reduction targets, reducing emissions and funding climate action by planting trees with the company.
Sarah said: “I am overjoyed with the award. I wasn’t expecting to win anything when I entered, it solidifies my goal of wanting better for the planet, for people and their homes. With over 70 million items of homeware heading to landfill every year it made me think about how we could make a difference. The beauty of our products means that it can be recycled over and over again with our recycle scheme meaning there is no need for any of our items to go to landfill.
"We joined Ecologi because of their opportunities to help the planet in all different ways and a visible way of seeing our impact and helping us on our Net Zero Journey.
"This award has come at the perfect time to celebrate Earth Day on the 22nd April.”