Bedlington Business Wins Eco Award In Time For Earth Day

Sarah said: “I am overjoyed with the award. I wasn’t expecting to win anything when I entered, it solidifies my goal of wanting better for the planet, for people and their homes. With over 70 million items of homeware heading to landfill every year it made me think about how we could make a difference. The beauty of our products means that it can be recycled over and over again with our recycle scheme meaning there is no need for any of our items to go to landfill.