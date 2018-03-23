Beauty salon a finalist

An Alnwick beauty salon is in the running to win a prestigious industry award.

The Powder Room Spa and Beauty has been named as a finalist in The English Hair and Beauty Awards – Chapter Two.

The Market Place venue is shortlisted in the Most Wanted Salon of the Year category for the North East region.

Salon owner Leonie Dial said: “I am absolutely over the moon to be nominated.

“This is the second award nomination this year and to be nominated by clients for this award is so overwhelming.”

Leonie and the team will find out if they have won at the awards ceremony at The Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel, on Sunday.

Last week, we reported that The Secret Spa, in Shilbottle, has been shortlisted in the Spa of the Year North East category.