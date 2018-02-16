Beauty Box retains Guinot Crown status

The Beauty Box in Alnwick has been awarded the status of Guinot Crown Salon 2018.

This coveted title celebrates the highest achieving Guinot Salons in the UK and Ireland who demonstrate success, dedication and loyalty to the brand.

It is the second year running that The Beauty Box has achieved this status.

Owner Jane Atkin said: “I am absolutely delighted and proud. I have a team of staff who work so well together and it is totally a team effort. We are also supported really well by our loyal customers.

“Alnwick is a little town and we are doing our best to bring the best to the town.”

Guinot is an award-winning heritage skincare brand, delivering bespoke skincare prescriptions and patented treatment methods.

The Beauty Box, on Bondgate Within, has stocked Guinot for more than 40 years and upholds the high standard that Guinot expects in order to provide clients with five-star treatments and advanced, professional skincare knowledge.

By visiting a Crown Salon, clients can be confident that they are choosing a Guinot Salon of the highest distinction with flawless principles in environment, customer care and treatment expertise.

A Crown Salon promotes Guinot in a prime location and offers all Guinot state-of-the-art machine treatments, such as Hydradermie Youth, Hydradermie Lift and Eye Logic and all manual face treatments, for example Hydra Peeling, and as well as results-driven retail products.

Jane and her team retained this industry honour at the Guinot Conference and Awards Ceremony, held in London at the end of January.

The Beauty Box is recruiting staff. For more information, call 01665 602623. The salon also has a Facebook page.