Lady H Apothecary is an organic skincare brand, formulated by skin specialist and aromatherapist Lyndsey Lees.

Lyndsey has worked in the beauty and holistic therapy industry for more than 25 years. She holds qualifications in beauty, holistic therapies, cosmetic formulation and holds a degree in aesthetic practice, where she studied the physiology and ageing of the skin as well as advanced skin treatments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past few years, she has used her knowledge and experience to create a unique skincare product range that works to support, harmonise, protect, and brighten the skin by feeding the skin with plant powered nutrition.

Lady H Apothecary products won seven editors choice awards and two outright winners.

In the Beauty Shortlist Awards 2023, a selection of the Lady H Apothecary products won seven editors choice awards and two outright winners.

This is an international competition where the smaller brands get to compete with the bigger named brands, representing the best of organic, natural and eco friendly products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lady H apothecary recently moved to a bigger unit in Packhorse Yard, offering a retail shop, facial and holistic treatments and the Lady H workshop. People can visit Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm and sample the award-winning products and more.

Lyndsey and her senior therapist Claire offer a wide range of skincare treatments – including the Lady H ritual, a customised treatment bringing together 25 years of therapeutic experience, that consists of two hours of pure therapeutic pampering.

Some of the award-winning Lady H products.