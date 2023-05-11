Beauty awards success for Morpeth-based Lady H Apothecary
A Morpeth-based skincare clinic was among the winners at this year’s Beauty Shortlist Awards.
Lady H Apothecary is an organic skincare brand, formulated by skin specialist and aromatherapist Lyndsey Lees.
Lyndsey has worked in the beauty and holistic therapy industry for more than 25 years. She holds qualifications in beauty, holistic therapies, cosmetic formulation and holds a degree in aesthetic practice, where she studied the physiology and ageing of the skin as well as advanced skin treatments.
Over the past few years, she has used her knowledge and experience to create a unique skincare product range that works to support, harmonise, protect, and brighten the skin by feeding the skin with plant powered nutrition.
In the Beauty Shortlist Awards 2023, a selection of the Lady H Apothecary products won seven editors choice awards and two outright winners.
This is an international competition where the smaller brands get to compete with the bigger named brands, representing the best of organic, natural and eco friendly products.
Lady H apothecary recently moved to a bigger unit in Packhorse Yard, offering a retail shop, facial and holistic treatments and the Lady H workshop. People can visit Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm and sample the award-winning products and more.
Lyndsey and her senior therapist Claire offer a wide range of skincare treatments – including the Lady H ritual, a customised treatment bringing together 25 years of therapeutic experience, that consists of two hours of pure therapeutic pampering.
For more information about the business and its products and treatments, go to www.lady-h.co.uk