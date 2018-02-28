BEAST FROM THE EAST: Met Office issues a RED warning of snow north of Berwick tonight

The Met Office has upgraded its snow warning to RED tonight (Wednesday) and tomorrow morning in an area of south-east Scotland, just north of Berwick.

Heavy snow showers and drifting of lying snow in the strong easterly winds will become more widespread across the area covering south-west Scotland, Lothian Borders, central Scotland, Tayside, Fife and Strathclyde from 3pm today, through the evening and overnight into Thursday. The red alert, the highest level that can be issued, currently ends at 10am tomorrow.

The Met Office warns that roads will become blocked by deep snow, with many stranded vehicles and passengers. Long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel are expected. Some communities could become cut off for several days. Long interruptions to power supplies and other services.

The chief forecaster said: "Snow showers already affecting the area will become heavier and more prolonged later on Wednesday afternoon and at times through the evening and overnight period, with 5cm of snow falling within an hour in some places and lying snow reaching 20-30cm and possibly 40cm in a few places by mid-morning on Thursday. Strong easterly winds will lead to significant drifting of lying snow."