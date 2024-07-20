Bear Grylls says ‘’Congratulations to the team at the 1st Alnmouth Scout Group''
What an amazing team they are, and I couldn’t be prouder of everything they’ve achieved. They have welcomed children and young people from across Alnmouth into their Scout Group. They’ve equipped them with skills for life – helping them play their part in the local community. They’ve learnt the power of believing in themselves and others and how together they can do so much more.
They’ve camped together, cooked together, learnt digital skills; discovered more about their area and helped bring the community closer together too. They’ve met new and different people outside their school and local area helping them gain new perspectives. Scouts has given them the courage to learn more, do more and be more.
I’m so proud of everything the 1st Alnmouth Scout Group have achieved – not least the incredible kindness and generosity of our adult volunteers who make it possible. These are ordinary people from local communities who make an extraordinary difference.
To be a volunteer in Scouts you don’t need incredible outdoor skills or know how to use a map and compass. We can teach you all that. What’s really needed is a smile, patience, and willingness to share a little time to help others. I promise you’ll get back ten times what you put in – including new skills, new friends, and a renewed sense of the difference we can make when we work together.
The team at the 1st Alnmouth have already done so much in the last 24 months. But just think what they can do by opening a Scout Troop later in the year! They’re unstoppable and I’ll be cheering them on every step of the way. Be part of this amazing success story and volunteer today.
A very big thank you to every Scout, parent, carer, and volunteer who’s made this happen. Together, we’re a force for good, helping shape a new generation.
Congratulations and very well done to all our Scouts and volunteers (past, present and future!)
Bear Grylls OBE
Chief Scout
1st Alnmouth Scouts meet at Hindmarsh Hall NE66 2RX. To find out more about the Group or if you can share your skills, please contact Graeme at [email protected]
