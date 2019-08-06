Beadnell set to get conservation area status
Parts of Beadnell are poised to get conservation area status by the autumn.
North of England Civic Trust has been commissioned by the Northumberland Coast AONB Partnership, on behalf of Northumberland County Council, to assess the village for potential inclusion.
The preferred option is to include the village core, including the approach from the west along Swinhoe Road and the connection to the shore, where early fishing took place at the Haven. It also takes in Victorian and early 20th century development on both of those spines, some of the most intact development from those periods.
The county council will be asked to approve it and public consultation will be carried out.