Beadnell poet lined up for London show

A commemoration of the north Northumberland fishing community is to feature in a new exhibition in London.

The sound installation includes new poetry by Beadnell’s Katrina Porteous, pictured, an archive of dialect voices and specially composed music by Peter Zinovieff.

The design competition winners proposed new approaches to public statues, memorials and artworks that commemorate people and events in England’s history.

The competition is part of Historic England’s Immortalised Season which looks at who has been commemorated and who is forgotten among our monuments and also looks at what memorialisation looks like today and how it will look in the future.

Historic England has no plans for permanent memorials as the aim of the competition is to stimulate exploration of how the nation’s memorials might look in the future and how today’s memorials might look if artists were to recreate them in the future.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: “We challenged architectural and design talents to think about how they would create memorials that reflect society today.

“The results are truly innovative and thought-provoking and I’m delighted that we’re able to put them on public view in our new Immortalised exhibition. From the scientist Rosalind Franklin to the first Briton in space, Helen Sharman, and a new way to commemorate the legacy of Edward Colston, the winning designs take a bold, fresh approach to who and how we remember.”

The ten winners have received a small grant to develop their proposals for display.

More information about the season can be found on Historic England’s website: www.HistoricEngland.org.uk/immortalised