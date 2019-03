Volunteers are needed to join a beach clean in celebration of International Women’s Day tomorrow.

Jane Hardy is leading the Coast Care clean-up of Beadnell beach from 1.30pm to 3.30pm. Meet at the car park at the boat launch.

Coast Care is also organising beach cleans at Boulmer on March 14, from 1pm to 3pm, and Seaton Point on March 18, from 10am to noon. email info@coast-care.co.uk